Local historian and author Cecelia McKeig will give a presentation on the Battle of Sugar Point at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville Tuesday.
The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. in Salem’s fellowship hall. A meet and greet social with refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1340 County Road 5.
Points McKeig will cover include the uneasy conditions on the Leech Lake Reservation in the decade before the battle. These involved ongoing disputes between the Pillager Band of Chippewa and Indian Service officials, along with logging companies’ unfair practices. Highlighted will be incidents involving attempts to apprehend Pillager member Bugonaygeshig and others for several years leading up to the battle.
The battle occurred on Oct. 5, 1898, and is considered to be the last armed confrontation between the U.S. Army and Native Americans. Also presented will be the exaggerated newspaper and telegraph accounts of the battle, and the fear spread in the north country because of them.
McKeig was born and raised in Bemidji and has been a resident of Federal Dam since 1970. She has a bachelor of arts degree from the College of Saint Catherine (St. Paul) and a master of arts degree in history from the University of Minnesota. She was a recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Freiburg in Germany. From 1974-2004, McKeig worked as Indian education liaison and director for ISD 118 in Remer and Longville.
She is the author or co-author with Renee Geving of 15 books on local history. These include the “History of Longville” (2006), “Onigum and the Leech Lake Agency” (2016), “The 1898 Battle of Sugar Point” (2011) and “Resorts of Leech Lake” (2022). Her awards include the Medal of Distinction as a champion and mentor of Native American students from St. Catherine (2011) and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Indian Education Association (2016). She is currently president of the Cass County Historical Society Board of Directors and vice-president of the Beltrami County Historical Society Board of Directors.
Along with the events leading up to the battle, the battle itself and immediate aftermath, McKeig will discuss some changes that were made to improve the conditions and address grievances on the Leech Lake Reservation.
The presentation is sponsored by the men’s fellowship action team of Salem Lutheran Church and is free and open to men and women of the community. It promises to be informative and entertaining, and you don’t want to miss it.
