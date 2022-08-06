Local historian and author Cecelia McKeig will give a presentation on the Battle of Sugar Point at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville Tuesday.

The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. in Salem’s fellowship hall.  A meet and greet social with refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1340 County Road 5.

