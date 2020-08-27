Boaters and anglers area asked to be kind to wild rice as they find themselves along the edges of wild rice beds in northern Minnesota lakes — great hang-outs for fish and important brooding and feeding areas for ducks. Protect the rice and wildlife by avoiding these areas with motorized watercraft. Look out for canoes, too, as ricers will be out harvesting soon.
Be kind to wild rice
Gail Deboer
