Tawny Trottier Cale will share her beadwork knowledge.
Photo submitted

Learn how to create beautiful beaded hoop earrings with this craft kit that includes instructions and a link to instructional video by Tawny Trottier Cale, an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as well as a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Nation.

Trottier Cale loves to share her beadwork knowledge with others, creating custom beadwork with her sisters as Sister Beads.

