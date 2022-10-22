Learn how to create beautiful beaded hoop earrings with this craft kit that includes instructions and a link to instructional video by Tawny Trottier Cale, an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as well as a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Nation.
Trottier Cale loves to share her beadwork knowledge with others, creating custom beadwork with her sisters as Sister Beads.
Create one pair of pierced earrings per kit. All people (ages 10-plus) are invited to participate. Kits can be picked up at your local library starting Nov. 1 and will be available until gone. Participation is limited to 250 regionwide and is on a first come first serve basis.
Visit any of of the libraries — Bemidji Public Library, Blackduck Community Library, Brainerd Public Library, Cass Lake Community Library, Margaret Welch Memorial Library in Longville, Park Rapids Area Library, Pine River Public Library, Wadena City Library and Walker Public Library — to participate! Check the website for hours and locations at krls.org
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
