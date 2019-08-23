The newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce is Bear Pause Theater. The theater opened in March of 2006 as a state-of-the-art movie theater with four stadium seated auditoriums set in an up north atmosphere. A birthday party room and packages available along with a VIP room for any family get together. They also offer the theater for meetings, weddings and much more. Power Point is available. Call (218) 675 5357 for more information. Pictured is owner Sue Larson with her First Business Dollar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.