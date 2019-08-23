Pictured is owner Sue Larson with her First Business Dollar.
The newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce is Bear Pause Theater. The theater opened in March of 2006 as a state-of-the-art movie theater with four stadium seated auditoriums set in an up north atmosphere. A birthday party room and packages available along with a VIP room for any family get together. They also offer the theater for meetings, weddings and much more. Power Point is available. Call (218) 675 5357 for more information. Pictured is owner Sue Larson with her First Business Dollar.

