A Becida man lost overnight in the woods in the LaSalle Lake area in Fern Township was found the following afternoon safe with only minor frostbite.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes reports that at about 7:54 p.m. Sunday his office received a call of a man lost in the woods.
Philip Thorson, 67, was walking in the woods with his dog and a friend when Thorson became ill. They were still two miles from their vehicle, and Thorson was not able to keep up through the dense woods. They built a fire and Thorson’s friend then continued to the truck without him. When the friend returned to look for Thorson, he was gone from his last known location.
Hubbard County deputies responded to the scene and began a search in the dark. Officers from Beltrami County, the Minnesota State Patrol, along with helicopters from the State Patrol and Sanford Hospital also assisted in the search. At 3 a.m. the search was called off.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Posse, Becida First Responders, Hubbard County deputies and the Sanford Helicopter resumed the search on the ground and in the air the following morning. At 12:46 p.m. deputies located the fresh tracks of a person as well as dog tracks and continued the ground search.
About 15 minutes later deputies heard a dog bark and then quickly located Thorson and his dog lying under a log, trying to stay warm. Thorson was wet from falling into the Mississippi River but reported that he huddled with his dog all night in an effort to stay alive.
Thorson was escorted out of the woods by deputies where he was met by Bemidji Ambulance and was checked for injuries. Thorson received some minor frostbite but was otherwise fine. He was then transported to his residence.
Sheriff Aukes and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone who took part in the search.
