Friends of the Walker Library need your voice! They need your help!
Join the Friends of the Library meeting May 20 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the current library location, lower level, American National Bank.
“This is a critical time to advocate for the building of a new library. It is a time for our voices to be heard,” members of the Friends said.
The modern library is books — but so much more! Libraries connect people to information and to each other. They prepare community members for a changing job market, enable people to stay engaged in a digital world through technology, and empower patrons to learn and explore all year long.
The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization established in Walker in 2004. Friends extend the library’s capacity through dollar gifts, volunteer and program support, and through advocacy. The group receives donations and participates in fund raising activities to support a wide variety of library initiatives not normally covered in the library’s operating budget.
In recent years Friends of the Library have provided the following:
• Programs in the library not provided for through legacy funds
• Treats for children’s story time and special event activities
• Purchase of items for the library including new chairs for the adult section, a rug in the children’s area and puzzles, games, etc.
• Additional take and make home craft/activity kits for both adults and children during COVID
• Help during special library programming/events
Friends hope to revitalize and expand organization membership in support of a new library for the community. Libraries are a treasure. Libraries need people to get involved, to spread the word about the value of the library to neighbors, friends and decision makers. Be a library Friend and bring a friend along on May 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.