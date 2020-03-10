The Beltrami County Master Gardeners and University of Minnesota Extension are sponsoring a Spring Garden Party workshop April 18 at the Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.
The program runs from 8:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Guest speakers are John Latimer, phenologist from Grand Rapids area and frequent radio guest of KAXE/KBXE, Don Kinzler, NDSU Extension Horticulturist from Fargo who has written a gardening column in the Fargo Forum for many years, and Allison Barta, Butterfly Specialist who photographs butterflies in their natural habitat.
Retired Master Gardener Candy Barthel will show the best way to grow peas, which is the chosen vegetable of OVOC (One Vegetable One Community) for 2020. Becky Livermore, retired master gardener, ends the day with a photographic tour of the Beltrami Master Gardeners’ gardens that she visited two years ago.
Lunch will be provided along with morning coffee and treats. Numerous venders will be present to sell their wares and door prizes will be given throughout the day. Cost to attend this gardening event is $30.
Pre-registration is required and must be received by April 6. For registration information, call the Extension Office at (218) 444-5722 or e-mail beltramicountymastergardeners@gmail.com
