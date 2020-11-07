BEMIDJI — For the 20th consecutive season, Beltrami Electric Cooperative will be collecting donations of new or homemade mittens, gloves, hats and scarves, for distribution to students enrolled in the Head Start/ECFE programs throughout the cooperative’s service area.
Through generous donations to the Mitten Tree program, hundreds of youths stay warm throughout the winter. Last year, the cooperative distributed nearly 700 items to children enrolled in area Head Start/ECFE programs.
Beltrami Electric is working with the local Head Start and ECFE programs to ensure the safe delivery and distribution of these much-needed items to children this year.
To ensure the safety of members and employees, a collection bin for donations has been placed by the front door in the lobby of Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s office, located at 4111 Technology Drive, N.W., in Bemidji. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations for the mitten tree will be accepted through Dec. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.