BEMIDJI — Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the cooperative’s 82nd annual meeting, to be held at the Marilyn Shutter Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds Wednesday.
Registration will begin at 4 p.m. with the business meeting slated for 5. The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 1, 5 and 8, and will feature reports from President and CEO Jared Echternach, and Director of Finance and Corporate Services Arlene Hogquist, a report on Operation Round Up by Kay Mack, Beltrami Electric Trust board president, and other business that may properly come before the meeting.
Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s Night at the Fair will feature many family-friendly events throughout the evening, including a free concert in the grandstand by America’s No. 1 Daredevil Country Duo, Papa Bear Norton.
There is no gate fee at the fairgrounds and co-op members who register for the annual meeting will receive $10 in BEC “Food Bucks” to use at participating food vendors. (Food Bucks valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday only). Touchstone Energy’s mascots, LED Lucy and Solar Sam, will be there to meet and greet members. Fairgoers can see the fairgrounds from a lineworker’s view in the bucket of a line truck and watch lineworkers give a live high-voltage safety demonstration.
For more information, members may contact the co-op at (218) 444-2540 or visit the cooperative’s website at beltramielectric.com
