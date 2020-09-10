Do you know an organization that has made outstanding contributions to our local community?
Each year, Beltrami Electric Cooperative celebrates volunteerism and community service with the Touchstone® Energy Community Award, which recognizes businesses, non-profit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community. One winning organization will receive a $500 cash prize and a recognition plaque and will compete with winners from other electric cooperatives for statewide recognition and an additional $1,000 cash prize.
“As an electric cooperative serving this area, we have a high regard for community involvement,” said Angela Lyseng, marketing and communications specialist at Beltrami Electric Cooperative. “This award allows us to highlight and encourage those organizations that have shown an outstanding commitment to the community.”
Any civic organization or non-profit in the Cooperative’s service area is eligible to compete for the award. Organizations are eligible to apply for the award themselves, or community members may apply on behalf of a deserving organization. A complete list of past winners may be found at www.beltramielectric.com.
Applications for the award are now being accepted, and are available at www.beltramielectric.com or by contacting Angela Lyseng at (218) 444-3689. Completed applications must be received at the cooperative’s office by Oct. 30.
