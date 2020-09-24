The Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open Golf Tournament Committee presents a check for $10,455, to the United Way of the Bemidji Area. Pictured (from left) are Angela Lyseng, Cammie Vogel, United Way Director Denae Alamano, Rich Riewer, Bob Gregg and Jeff Noren.
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — The 16th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open was held Aug. 21 at Castle Highlands Golf Course, and raised $10,455 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

“Beltrami Electric Touchtone Energy Golf Tournament has been a staple event for the United Way of Bemidji Area. Not only has the tournament given hundreds of participants the opportunity to support their community, it’s also helped thousands of people in our community to thrive. The event has raised nearly $143,500 since its inception,” said Denae Alamano, executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area. “We can’t thank Beltrami Electric and their staff enough for the impact their event makes year after year!”

Beltrami Electric Cooperative thanks the businesses, the 92 golfers and the tournament volunteers on behalf of the United Way of Bemidji.

