Come hear the Bemidji Choir at St. Agnes Church in Walker March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Founded in 1937 by Carl O. Thompson, the Bemidji Choir has gained an international reputation for excellence, representing the United States five times at the international choral festival, The Europa Cantat in France, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain and the World Assembly of Choirs in Israel, the Zimriya.
Hear soul-stirring music from Sweden, Ireland, Latvia, South Africa, and England, including Eriks Esenvalds’s “Rivers of Light”, and “Ngothando” (Through Love) by Mbuso Ndlovu, which declares that only love can conquer everything (sung in IsiZulu).
The concert will also feature a tribute to composer and conductor Dr. Andre Thomas, Professor Emeritus at Florida State University, as well as works by J.S. Bach, Tomas de Luis Victoria, and Juan del Encina. In addition to Elaine Hagenberg’s uplifting, “Through Love to Light”, Dr. Eric Olson (violin) and Mr. Dan Will (piano) will join the Bemidji Choir on Eric Whitacre’s stunning, Five Hebrew Love Songs.
The Bemidji Choir is the premier choral ensemble at Bemidji State University with an audition-based membership open to all majors. The choir is currently under the direction of Dr. Dwight Jilek, assistant professor of music and director of choral programs.
While Bemidji State University has undergone a variety of changes over the past 100 years, prior to Jilek’s hire the choral program has seen only three other conductors officially posted at its helm — Carl O. Thompson (1937-67), Dr. Paul Brandvik (1967-1998) and Dr. P. Bradley Logan (1998-2016).
The Bemidji Choir was accepted by audition to perform at the 2001, 2006 and 2009 MMEA Midwinter Conventions, the 2006 North Dakota MENC Convention, the 2001 and 2015 Minnesota ACDA Fall Conventions, the 2002 ACDA North Central Division Convention in Des Moines, and the 2003 ACDA National Convention in New York City.
In addition to holding a number of performances in the Bemidji area, the Bemidji Choir takes an annual regional tour in the spring semester and an international tour every three years.
This concert is sponsored by Walker Bay Theater and Saint Agnes Church.
