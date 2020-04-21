Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes reports that on April 19 at 2:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV accident with injuries on County Road 4 north of Emmaville. Officers and medical personnel responded.

A deputy sheriff who arrived on the scene found the ATV driver severely injured and laying in the ditch. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Taylor Sells of Bemidji. Sells was suffering from extensive facial injuries.

Medical staff arrived and provided care to Sells, who was then airlifted from the crash scene to a Fargo hospital.

The investigation showed that Sells was operating a 2018 Polaris ATV at high speeds in the ditch when he collided with a driveway approach and was airborne. Sell’s face then struck the machine and he was thrown from the ATV. He was not wearing a helmet.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

