Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht has announced her candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 5.
Albrecht’s experience crosses all sectors and in her seven years as mayor of Bemidji she has proven to be someone who brings people together, shows up and gets things done.
“I’m running because we need a leader who will work for a brighter future for our region — for our children, our environment, our employers and workers, and those who feel marginalized,” said Albrecht. “I want to use my experience as mayor to stand up for greater economic security for our families, neighbors and communities in Senate District 5.”
Albrecht knows that everyone needs to work together to support a vibrant northland where communities and industries thrive and the amenities that attract families and visitors can be sustained. In the coming months, she will be crossing the district to hear from residents and businesses and discuss the issues that matter to them.
“Friends and neighbors across the district have asked me to run for Senate because they know I will bring an experienced, common sense voice to the issues they care about,” added Albrecht. “The Senate needs leaders who are willing to work at finding common ground and make difficult decisions; that’s what I’ve done as mayor.”
Albrecht has been at the forefront of working on issues that are important to communities — assuring clean water and safe streets, saving tax dollars by reducing energy use, investing in parks and infrastructure, and promoting the local economy to add jobs and grow the tax base.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as Bemidji mayor for the past seven years. I look forward to completing my term at the end of 2020,” said Albrecht. “As I announce my candidacy for Senate District 5, I hope to earn the support of the people of Beltrami, Itasca, and Cass counties to represent them in St. Paul.”
Albrecht grew up in northern Minnesota and together with Mike, her husband of 38 years, raised two kids in Bemidji. She is a proud graduate of Bemidji State University with degrees in geography and education. Albrecht has been involved in her community as an elected official, a business owner, state agency regional director and a dedicated community volunteer. She was first elected mayor of Bemidji in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.