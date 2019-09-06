Dozens of electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will share their experience owning an electric vehicle (EV) during Bemidji’s second annual Ride and Drive Event.
The event will be held Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Inc., 4111 Technology Drive NW.
EV owners will be in attendance to highlight the benefits and cost-savings of electric cars during the event. The event is part of the fifth annual National Drive Electric Week.
Bemidji’s event is one of more than 280 across the country (and around the world) where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors hold electric car parades and “tailpipe-free” tailgate parties, while recognizing leaders promoting EVs, launches of new public EV charging stations, and other public events.
Come out to test drive Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc.’s Chevy Bolt or Otter Tail Power Company’s Chevy Volt, and enjoy refreshments and snacks while you learn more about the features and benefits of owning an EV from real electric vehicle owners. Learn about EV charging options along with details about EV programs at rates available from Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. and Otter Tail Power Company.
Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. has partnered with Minnkota Power Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company in organizing this FREE Ride & Drive Event.
For a complete list of National Drive Electric Week events, visit driveelectricweek.org
For more information about this Ride & Drive Event, visit www.beltramielectric.com or www.otpco.com
