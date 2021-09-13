Join Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Otter Tail Power Company and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts around the country as they mark National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) this September.
Dozens of electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will share their experience owning an electric vehicle (EV) during Bemidji’s EV Ride & Drive Sept. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW. The event will be held near Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, south of BEC’s main office.
Come out to test drive Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc.’s Chevy Bolt, see Otter Tail Power Company’s Chevy Volt, the new Ford Mustang Mach E, Tesla models, and more. Learn about the features, performance and handling of electric vehicles, charging information and details about EV programs available from Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. and Otter Tail Power Company.
Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. has partnered with Minnkota Power Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company in organizing this FREE Ride & Drive Event. If you’ve been curious about the power and promise of EVs in our region, now’s the time to take the drive.
