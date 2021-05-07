A 23-year-old Bemidji woman died Wednesday in a head-on two vehicle crash on Highway 371 at Oak Point Road in Wilkinson Township, north of Walker.
Shortly before 1 a.m., Darlene Johnson, 23, of Bemidji, was driving south in a Pontiac Grand Prix, approaching Oak Point Road.
Steven Lasser, 24, of Roseville, was driving north in a Ford F150, also approaching Oak Pont Road.
The vehicles struck head-on. The Ford F150 rolled, coming to rest on its roof. The Pontiac Grand Prix came to rest in the west ditch.
Johnson died from fatal injuries. According to the State Patrol, she was wearing a seat belt; alcohol was not involved.
Lasser suffered life-threateing injuries and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in West Fargo. According to the State Patrol, seat belt use was unknown but alcohol was involved.
In addition to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance Air Care, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Bemidji Police Department responded to the crash.
