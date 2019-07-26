Pictured receiving their First Business Dollar are (from left) Ava Diekman, Nancy Jacobson, Jackie Diekman, Mike Diekman and and MJ Diekman.
Photo submitted

The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Benedict Outpost as a new Chamber member. The Benedict Outpost is your one-stop shop, featuring a new bar and grill right next to a  convenience store featuring off-sale, bait, propane, gas, tackle and much more including DIP ice cream. Pontoon and jet ski rentals are also available along with boat storage. Pictured receiving their First Business Dollar are (from left) Ava Diekman, Nancy Jacobson, Jackie Diekman, Mike Diekman and and MJ Diekman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments