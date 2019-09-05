A silent auction, games and raffle will be held Sept. 19 for the family of Anni Davis of Nevis at the Lucky Moose Bar and Grill, 441 Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Anni died July 5 when the car in which she was riding hit a tractor that was pulling a combine on a road south of Akeley.
Activities start at 5:30 p.m., and bidding closes at 7:15 p.m. To donate an item for the auction or raffle call Suz at (218) 821-4237. The event is being presented by friends and co-workers of Anni’s mother, Nicole Davis.
