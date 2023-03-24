CASS LAKE — The USDA Forest Service Chippewa National Forest announced that Ben Benoit will serve as the Deer River District Ranger.
Benoit started his role as ranger March 6. Prior to coming to the Forest, he worked for his Tribe, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe (LLBO) since 2014.
Benoit brings a broad range of experience, having worked in several roles with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, including Environmental Director for Natural Resource Management. In his most recent role, he served as the interim Executive Director, working directly with the Tribal Council implementing policy and procedure throughout the Tribal organization which employs over 2,000 staff members. Ben received his bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from the University of Minnesota, College of Biological Science in 2011.
“I am excited to be joining the Chippewa National Forest and returning to natural resource management, that is where my passion is,” said Benoit. “I look forward to further developing relationships with the professionals at the Forest and to be a part of supporting the many communities who rely upon the national forest today.”
The Forest utilized the Intergovernmental Personnel Act (IPA) which provides for the assignment of personnel between the Federal Government and eligible organizations, including Indian tribal governments, to place Benoit in the role of district ranger. The intent of the IPA is to facilitate cooperation between the Federal Government and an outside entity to place skilled personnel for purposes that are of mutual concern and benefit to both parties. This is the first occasion the USDA Forest Service has used the IPA for placement of a district ranger incoming from a Tribal government.
“Utilizing the IPA to bring Ben onboard as part of the management of lands of mutual interest to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and economies and communities that we live and work with every day is truly beneficial to all. Through this collaboration we will grow understanding together,” said Michael Stansberry, Chippewa National Forest Supervisor. “Ben brings a passion for natural resources and building relationships. It has been a pleasure working with him over the years, I am excited for what he will bring to the Deer River District and the Forest Service as a whole.”
“We welcome the appointment of Ben Benoit as Deer River District Ranger, and we are pleased to see the Chippewa National Forest utilizing the Intergovernmental Personnel Act to foster collaboration between the Forest Service and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe,” Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr., Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “As an enrolled tribal member with extensive experience in natural resource management and Tribal Ecological Knowledge (TEK), Benoit will bring a unique perspective to the management of our shared lands. We believe that this appointment will strengthen our government-to-government relationship and lead to better outcomes for our people and the environment.”
The Forest recognized the use of the IPA as an opportunity to further enhance restoration efforts and objectives by both the national forest and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on their shared lands. The Leech Lake Indian Reservation and the Chippewa National Forest share almost 2,000 miles of boundary, 44 percent of the Forest lies within the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. This unique geographic relationship directly links the national forest with the social, economic, and cultural well-being of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
“This agreement under the IPA highlights the continued efforts to strengthen relationships between Indian Tribes and the USDA Forest Service,“ said Gina Owens, Eastern Regional forester. “With his level of experience, leadership skills, and Tribal Ecological Knowledge (TEK), I am confident that Benoit will be an asset to the Chippewa National Forest staff in their continuous forest management efforts to benefit all people.”
Benoit also brings prior experience in collaborating with the forest. Through his years working for Leech Lake Division of Resource Management, he served as the point of contact to facilitate the government-to-government relationship between Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Chippewa National Forest. During that timeframe he was a key player in the development and implementation of the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between LLBO and the Forest to further develop relationships and working towards co-stewardship of the Chippewa National Forest.
