Ben Benoit is the new Deer River District Ranger for the Chippewa National Forest.
Photo submitted

CASS LAKE — The USDA Forest Service Chippewa National Forest announced that Ben Benoit will serve as the Deer River District Ranger.

Benoit started his role as ranger March 6. Prior to coming to the Forest, he worked for his Tribe, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe (LLBO) since 2014.

