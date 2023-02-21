Heartland Symphony Orchestra announces the return of the Echo Kowalzek Youth Concerto Competition.

Currently in its 46th year of performing in Central Minnesota, the Heartland Symphony Orchestra hosts a Youth Concerto Competition every other year, alternating with a Composers Competition. Due to a global pandemic, there was no possibility of a 2021 competition or performance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments