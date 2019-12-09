The neighborhood hooligans are from one family — The Herdmans! These six “crash” the Sunday School’s Christmas pageant because they heard there were treats. What happens is the delightful story of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” presented at Hope Lutheran Church Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The confirmation students have asked that the free-will offering to go to the victims of Hurricane Dorian. The kids in the pyramid are (bottom from left) Payden Yeats, Aubrey Morrison, Caleb Crow, (middle) Tori Pederson, Avery Morrison and (top) Lily Cairns. Photo submitted
