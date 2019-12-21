The results are in for the Leech Lake Chamber-sponsored Best Lighting and Window displays in Walker. Judges picked Heritage as having the best lighting display and the Walker General Store with the best window display. Leech Lake Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka (above from left) hands both Heritage owner Amy Knowles and Walker General Store employee (top right) Tiffany Pike $300 in Chamber bucks. In the People’s Choice Division, the Art and Antique Mall (below) received the most votes. Owner Joel Mensch and employee Robbi Gack receive their $300 in Chamber bucks from Wannarka. Honorable mention went to Bill Hansen Realty with Chelsea Fevold (right). Chamber bucks work the same as cash at any Chamber businesses. The bucks are great at making sure dollars are spent locally. If you are interested in giving Chamber bucks for gifts, stop at the Chamber of Commerce. Photos submitted
