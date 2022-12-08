ST. PAUL — Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows — one for each MnDOT district in the state.

Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

