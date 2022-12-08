ST. PAUL — Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows — one for each MnDOT district in the state.
Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
MnDOT encourages Minnesotans to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website. The submission form will be open through Dec. 16 and the link will also be shared across MnDOT’s social media accounts.
This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:
• Each person may only submit one name.
Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).
Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.
• Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.
• Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners by clicking here.
After the submission form closes Dec. 16, MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.
Minnesotans are encouraged to follow @MnDOT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the 2022-23 Name a Snowplow contest as well as winter weather alerts, safety messages, construction updates and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.