In Minnesota, community action agencies like BI-CAP have worked tirelessly over the past year to meet some of their communities’ most pressing needs.
BI-CAP serves Beltrami and Cass counties with school readiness and family services, rental and utility assistance, energy efficiency programs for homes, academic and construction training and more.
To recognize community action efforts across the state, Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed May as “Community Action Month,” celebrating 24 Minnesota agencies and 11 tribal nations that have provided 57 years of innovative poverty solutions and service.
“Each May we reflect on the impact BI-CAP and our network has had on families in our communities,” said Barb Moran, BI-CAP Executive Director. “Last year alone, we served 3,520 households representing more than 8,000 individuals in our service area.”
BI-CAP’s Head Start, Energy Assistance, Supportive Housing, Weatherization and Youthbuild programs have made essential contributions to individuals and families, by providing opportunities for self-sufficiency and success for those with limited incomes.
For more information about BI-CAP and its programs, visit https://www.bicap.org/
