Dylan Nistler and his big buck
Photo submitted

The ninth “big buck” photo contest for the 2019 Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener will be in The Pilot-Independent.

All “big buck” photos, whether taken by firearm or bow and arrow, will be printed in the Deer Diary special section, a hunters’ guide to the 2019 season that is printed Nov. 6.

E-mail photos to pilot news@pilotindependent.com, drop them off at The Pilot-Independent by Oct. 31 or mail to P.O. Box 190, Walker, MN 56484.

The section will also include news, notes and tips about deer hunting, including registration stations and other pertinent news about the 2019 season.

