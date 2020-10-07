The 10th “big buck” photo contest for the 2020 Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener will be in The Pilot-Independent.
All “big buck” photos, whether taken by firearm or bow and arrow, will be printed in the Deer Diary special section, a hunters’ guide to the 2020 season that is printed Nov. 4.
E-mail photos to pilot news@pilotindependent.com, drop them off at The Pilot-Independent by 28 or mail to P.O. Box 190, Walker, MN 56484.
The section will also include news, notes and tips about deer hunting, including registration stations and other pertinent news about the 2020 season.
