The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce put together a full day of fun and excitement for the whole family including a powwow.
Photos courtesy of Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce

Walker Bay Day was held on the shores of Leech Lake in Walker City Park Aug. 7. It was a beautiful day with the Leech Lake Regatta sailboats going past.

The reason everyone showed was for the Big Dig sponsored by Dale and Harriet Jones. More than 350 children between the ages of 3-14 dug in the fresh piles of sand to unearth a token for a free prize. The prizes ranged from bikes to beach toys and everything in between.

While there were three cancellations by different artist, everyone pushed ahead, and while waiting for their turn in the sand were entertained by Imaginick and his magic, along with a powwow,  face painting, inflatables, a dunk tank and a craft fair.

The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who helped to make this event happen including Sanford Health, First National Bank, Arvig Communications, Spencer-Ross American Legion, Paul Bunyan Communications, RP Broadcasting, Portage Brewing, Leech Lake Drum and  Dance, Tianna Country Club, Boys and Girls Club of Walker, City of Walker, Heartland Soccer, Walker Lions and all the individuals who spent their Saturday in the park.

