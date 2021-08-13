Walker Bay Day was held on the shores of Leech Lake in Walker City Park Aug. 7. It was a beautiful day with the Leech Lake Regatta sailboats going past.
The reason everyone showed was for the Big Dig sponsored by Dale and Harriet Jones. More than 350 children between the ages of 3-14 dug in the fresh piles of sand to unearth a token for a free prize. The prizes ranged from bikes to beach toys and everything in between.
While there were three cancellations by different artist, everyone pushed ahead, and while waiting for their turn in the sand were entertained by Imaginick and his magic, along with a powwow, face painting, inflatables, a dunk tank and a craft fair.
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who helped to make this event happen including Sanford Health, First National Bank, Arvig Communications, Spencer-Ross American Legion, Paul Bunyan Communications, RP Broadcasting, Portage Brewing, Leech Lake Drum and Dance, Tianna Country Club, Boys and Girls Club of Walker, City of Walker, Heartland Soccer, Walker Lions and all the individuals who spent their Saturday in the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.