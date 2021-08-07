Following the National Ice Cream Day Fundraiser for Faith in Action, Faith in Action Director Theresa (from left) received an envelope from Big Dipper staff Molly McLaughlin, Cora Gross, Reese Mowell, Mallory Kowalke and Abbi Fritze. Staff not pictured were Sydney Hoopman, Valarie Tooker, Brianna Nelson, Abby Schaefer, Kari Brooks, Kendall Nelson, Blake Kowalke, Richelle Kowalke, Emma Gearns and owner Jeannette Dudley.
Photo submitted

Visitors to the Big Dipper in Hackensack on July 18 were greeted with “Happy National Ice Cream Day! Would you like to buy an ice cream sandwich?”

Staff at the Big Dipper handmade huge ice cream sandwiches with monster cookies and your choice of ice cream and dedicated the proceeds to Faith in Action for Cass County. You could enjoy the ice cream at the Big Dipper’s outdoor seating or call ahead for ice cream sandwich orders, some people taking home a dozen for their freezers.

“The Big Dipper staff would like to thank everyone for participating in our fundraiser for Faith in Action in Hackensack,” stated Big Dipper Owner Jeannette Dudley. “We raised $950 for Faith in Action for Cass County, a great local non-profit organization. We all appreciate your support!”

Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, non-profit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers provide transportation, telephone visiting, delivery of groceries, medications and meals on wheels.

The organization connect folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who enjoy chatting and visiting by email and help them to stay active in their communities. Just call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com to get connected.

