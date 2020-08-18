Visitors to the Big Dipper in Hackensack July 19 were greeted with “Happy National Ice Cream Day! Would you like to buy an ice cream sandwich?”
Staff at the Big Dipper handmade huge ice cream sandwiches with monster cookies and a choice of 39 ice cream flavors, with proceeds dedicated to Faith in Action for Cass County. Customers could enjoy the ice cream at the Big Dipper’s outdoor seating or call ahead for ice cream sandwich orders, with some people taking home a dozen for their freezers. During this crazy COVID summer, it’s fun to celebrate the little things.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for participating in our fundraiser for Faith in Action in Hackensack,” stated Big Dipper Owner Jeannette Dudley. “We set our goal at $500 and we made $1,200 selling monster cookie ice cream sandwiches from July 19-22. Faith in Action for Cass County is a great local nonprofit organization. We appreciate your support!”
Faith in Action for Cass County is a community-based, nonprofit organization providing non-medical assistance to older adults, veterans, adults with disabilities, and individuals experiencing difficult circumstances, including caregivers in need of support. Volunteers provide transportation, telephone visiting, delivery of groceries, medications and meals on wheels.
“We connect folks isolated in their homes with volunteers who enjoy chatting and visiting by email and help them to stay active in their communities,” said Executive Director Theresa Eclov.
Just call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com to get connected.
