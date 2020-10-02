Hackensack City Councilman Bill Kennedy announced his candidacy to become the new mayor of Hackensack.
Kennedy has been a resident of Hackesack since 1991 when his family moved in during his junior year at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School. He graduated from Bemidji State University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
“I have worked for the State of Minnesota at Ah-Gwah-Ching and now from home since 1997 as a high level computer programmer for the Department of Human Services. I run the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest every summer on our incredible new city pier that I helped plan and [arrange for] construction,” Kennedy said.
Two years ago Kennedy ran for the city council and was elected by the citizens of Hackensack.
“In those two years, the council has made changes that I believe are beneficial to our town. We are working to clean up the town of overgrown vegetation, abandoned vehicles and buildings in disrepair,” he said. “While on the council I have been involved in moving us toward cleaner energy with the Green Step Program and a plan to bring electric vehicle charging stations into the city.”
There are major water main, water tower restoration, and road projects planned in 2021.
“I have been working toward not only efficiency in these plans, but changes that will improve our downtown area and enhance business attractability,” Kennedy said.
In 2024, Highway 371 through town will be completely remodeled to include curb and gutter and a new roundabout on the north end of the city.
“We are looking toward our charitable organizations, businesses and citizens to help us beautify the downtown and Highway 371 projects with input and possible contributions to decorative lighting and greenscape or trees. We want the city to be more welcome, warm, and inviting to our citizens and visitors,” Kennedy stated.
“I love Hackensack. I love talking to the people who live in and around Hackensack. The saying is true, you can’t please everyone, but I can listen and incorporate ideas, and keep improving and creating a positive future for Hackensack. Thank you and please consider giving me your vote on election day for Mayor of Hackensack,” Kennedy concluded.
