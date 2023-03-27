BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications selected Michael Van Horn as the winner of the cooperative’s 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest.

Van Horn is in 11th-grade at Blackduck High School and is the son of Ashley Nelson and Michael Van Horn. He will attend the 2023 Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 4, with all expenses paid by Paul Bunyan Communications.

