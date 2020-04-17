PENNINGTON — Former Pennington State Rep. Matt Bliss has earned unanimous endorsement from fellow House District 5A Republicans as he seeks re-election this November.
“I look forward to continuing my work for the people of District 5A, focusing on Northern Minnesota common sense and getting Minnesota back to work,” Bliss said. “We need to get our economy back in high gear, as it was before this pandemic struck. The good thing is Northern Minnesotans are hardy, self-reliant and eager to get back on the job so we can come back stronger than ever.
“At the same time, people need to know their state [representative] is hard at work on their behalf, ready and eager to help constituents as needed and actively working on solutions in the House. I have a proven record of getting things done in St. Paul and will continue with that work ethic to continue delivering results for our the people of our district.”
The endorsement convention where Bliss earned unanimous support was conducted electronically amid COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
