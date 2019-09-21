The Hackensack Lions will be hosting their annual Blue Mound Turkey Dinner with all the fixin’s at the Hackensack Community Center Oct. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for $10 at Swanson’s Bait, Mark’s Market, Southside Gas, from any Hackensack Lion or $12 at the door. Children 3-12 eat for $5. Take-out orders are also available.
