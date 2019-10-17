The body of an Outing woman, missing since early October, was found Oct. 15 on a rural private property near Swatara.
According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Mae, 35, was likely the victim of homicide. On Oct. 4, Mae’s 2004 Jeep Liberty had been located in Aitkin County near Swatara.
During the missing person investigation, Joshua Karajala, 34, was arrested Oct. 5 for probation violation. He remains in custody. The rural property where Mae’s body was found was Karajala’s residence.
Over the next 10 days, law enforcement agencies conducted ground searches and K-9 searches in a five mile radius of where the Jeep was found. Drone searches and water searches were also conducted, and search warrants were issued for cell account data.
On Oct. 15, while executing another search warrant at the private property, Mae’s body was discovered and was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for autopsy; toxicology reports are pending.
Assisting with the search were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, St. Louis County Search and Rescue, Grand Rapids Police, Aitkin County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
