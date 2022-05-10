The Hub in Hackensack will hold a Book, Bake and Plant Sale May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring in plants and baked goods May 26 between 4:30 and 6 p.m. so volunteers can set up for the sale.

If you can volunteer to help, call Myra Damm at (218) 820-0258. This is a fundraiser for The Hub. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments