Carrie Mesrobian will be the featured guest on this month’s BookEnds Online Edition Saturday at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Mesrobian is the acclaimed author of “Sex and Violence” and “Cut Both Ways,” two books that set fire to the unfair stereotypes and contradictions that persist even today. Her most recent book, “The Whitsun Daughters,” was named as a 2021 Minnesota Book Awards finalist in the Young People’s Literature category
She has worked as a teacher in both public and private schools; her writing has appeared in the StarTribune, Brain, Child magazine, Calyx, and other web and print publications. She teaches at The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.
The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call (218) 631-9079. Check the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs featuring outstanding writers. This year’s programs includes Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue, David LaRochelle, and Julie Jo Severson.
BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. BookEnds is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
