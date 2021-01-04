The first BookEnds Online Edition of the new year will be held via Zoom Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Debra Eckerman Pitton is the author of the true life adventure book, “No One Left Behind: An unexpected educational adventure at Machu Picchu.” In 2010, she led a group of healthcare students to Peru and Machu Picchu. When rain swelled the mountain rivers, flooding downstream villages, the group was trapped and struggled to remain together as they waited to be evacuated.

Pitton is department chair and professor of education at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peters, Minn., and specializes in instructional methodology.

ZOOM Meeting ID 867 0338 5655.  For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net. Following the meeting, a recording of this program will be made available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org

BookEnds is a monthly literary event hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society, Travelin’ Storyseller and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center.  These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

