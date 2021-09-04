Traci Lambrecht is the author of the psychological thriller, “Deep into the Dark.” She was part of a mother-daughter writing duo under the pseudonym PJ Tracy. They were winners of the Minnesota Book Awards and produced books that were national and international best sellers.
Come meet Lambrecht on BookEnds Online Edition via Zoom Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. After the Zoom meeting, a recording of this program will be available on the website.
Check the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs featuring outstanding writers. This year’s programs included Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue, David LaRochelle, Julie Jo Severson, Carrie Mesrobian and Naomi Kritzer.
BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. BookEnds is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call (218) 631-9079.
