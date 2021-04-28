WADENA — Julie Jo Severson, author of “Secret Twin Cities,” will be the featured guest on this month’s BookEnds Online Edition May 8 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
BookEnds Online Edition is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers on the second Saturday of the month.
Severson is a versatile journalist, editor and author of the brand new local guidebook “Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.” She is based in the Twin Cities and specializes in feature writing for local magazines, nonprofits, and small businesses. She is also available to work with individuals to record, transcribe, and shape their life stories and family heritage information into written legacies for future generations.
The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call (218) 631-9079. Check the website www.WadenaCountyHistory for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs featuring outstanding writers.
This year’s programs include Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue, and David LaRochelle.
