WADENA — Poet Freya Manfred will be the featured speaker at BookEnds Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Uptown Café, 224 Jefferson St. S., Wadena.
Manfred’s latest, and ninth book of poetry, “Loon in Late November Water,” celebrates the vital lifeline of nature, our fragile mortality, and the passionate arc of long-term relationships. At BookEnds, she will concentrate mostly on reading from her three latest books of poetry and will also read pages from her two memoirs, including one about her father, Frederick Manfred, a well-known Minnesota author who died in 1994.
Freya Manfred’s poetry has appeared in more than 100 reviews and magazines and over 40 anthologies. Her memoir about her father was nominated for a Minnesota Book award and an Iowa Historical Society award.
BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its third season it is held each month on the second Saturday at The Uptown Cafe in Wadena, unless otherwise noted. BookEnds is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center.
For more information, call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
