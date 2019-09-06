“Evergreen Tidings from the Baumgartners” is an unforgettable drama/comedy about an aging Midwestern matriarch, Violet, who goes to hilarious lengths to keep up her family’s perfect veneer. It’s a smart and funny celebration of Midwestern suburban life with powerful and timely themes of gender, class and generational differences.
Gretchen Anthony is a Minnesota-based writer and humorist whose work has been featured on scarymommy.com, medium.com and thewritelife.com. She’s also spent decades as a ghostwriter and has written for some of the best personal brands in the United States, from CEOs to doctors and start-up superstars to BBQ pros. Her book is a Midwest Connection’s selection.
BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. Now in its third season it is held each month on the second Saturday, 11 a.m. at The Uptown Cafe in Wadena. BookEnds is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center.
For more information call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
