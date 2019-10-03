MOORHEAD — Laporte School graduate Jackson Booth has been named to the 2019 Homecoming Royal Court at Concordia College.
Members of the royal court, all from the class of 2020, are Booth, parents Steve and Kristi Booth; Andrew Eberling, parents Marvin and Kathy Eberling, Plentywood, Mont.; Tate Hovland, parents Lyle and Jill Hovland, Willmar; Puthy Kun, Battambang, Cambodia; David Youngs, parents Victor and Missy Youngs, Fargo; Kallin Baarstad, parents Bruce and Kimberlea Baarstad, Fargo; Carly Erickson, parents Paul and Margaret Erickson, Hawley; Kirsten Grafstrom, parents Paul and Susan Grafstrom, Roseau; Ellie O’Brien, parents Kara O’Brien and John O’Brien, Wayzata; and Elly Schaefer, parents Steve and Terese Schaefer, Moorhead.
The theme this year is “Cobber Pride, Stayin’ Alive.” The coronation ceremony will be held this week with events taking place Thursday through Sunday. Other events during Homecoming Week include a bonfire and fireworks, a parade, football game and a Homecoming Concert.
Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America offering more than 50 majors, including 18 honors majors and 12 preprofessional programs.
