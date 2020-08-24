Faith in Action for Cass County has decided to hold the 2020 Fall Booya curbside Sept. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack.
“We believe this is the only Booya event in north central Minnesota,” stated Booyamaster Mike Bohanon. “We know we can make this a fun curbside event for fall.”
Booya is a rich stew, slow-cooked to perfection overnight in a giant cauldron with several kinds of meats and loads of vegetables. With Linnea’s Organic Sourdough Bread, it will be a superb meal for a fall evening.
Faith in Action’s community volunteers provide neighborly assistance with rides, accessible van rides, companionship, basic home repair and chore services. Services are provided based on need, not income, and there are no fees for services. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to helping people stay living in their homes and communities for as long as possible. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Call (218) 675-5435 to learn more about the free Booya event and Faith in Action programs and volunteer opportunities. Or visit www.faithinactioncass.com for more information.
