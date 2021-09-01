Faith in Action for Cass County will hold the 2021 Fall Booya Curbside Sept. 24 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack.
In light of the increased cases of COVID among vaccinated people in the area, the staff at Faith in Action wants to keep people safe.
“We believe this is the only Booya event in north central Minnesota,” stated Booyamaster Mike Bohanon. “We know we can make this a fun curbside event again this fall.”
Booya is a rich stew, slow-cooked to perfection overnight in a giant cauldron with several kinds of meats and loads of vegetables. With Linnea’s Organic Sourdough Bread, you have a superb meal for a fall evening.
This year Booya will be served first-come, first-served, with no reservations. Servings are available in single, double or family-sized containers and quantities are limited. There is no charge for a meal and donations will be accepted at the door.
Faith in Action connects Cass County residents with local volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with rides, accessible van rides, basic home repair, and phone reassurance. Volunteers hope to provide homemaking and chore services later this fall. Services are provided based on need, not income, and there are no fees for services. Everyone qualifies but you do need to call ahead!
Drivers are now needed in every community in Cass County. Volunteers provide the heart and hands as they care for others in their communities and they can choose how, when and how often they are able to help. Drivers are also needed for our accessible van. Some area residents have no other options for transportation. Volunteer training, liability insurance, mileage reimbursement and COVID protective supplies are provided. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to helping people stay living in their homes and communities for as long as possible.
Call (218) 675-5435 for more information or just come to the Booya and learn more about Faith in Action programs and volunteer opportunities. Bring your friends, family and neighbors to the Fall Booya.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.