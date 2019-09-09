It’s Booya Time! Come enjoy the Fall Booya for Faith in Action Sept. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack.
Booya is a rich stew, slow-cooked to perfection overnight in a giant cauldron with several kinds of meats and loads of vegetables. Add Linnea’s organic sourdough Bread, baked in a wood-fired brick oven, and live music with Larry Kimball and Friends, and you have a superb evening of good food and fun.
Everyone is welcome to this free event and donations are accepted at the door.
This year the Faith in Action Booya is happening during the Hackensack Chainsaw Event Sept. 27-29, three days of wood carving, artisans, foods, games and family fun.
During the Booya we will also host a Faith in Action raffle drawing for a handmade quilt, a gift card for Mark’s Market, and an art package from the Traveling Art Pub of Walker. Lots of tickets remain and you can buy your tickets that evening.
Faith in Action connects Cass County residents with local volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with rides, accessible van rides, companionship, basic home repair, homemaking and chore services. Services are provided based on need, not income, and there are no fees for services. Everyone qualifies but you do need to call ahead! Volunteers provide the heart and hands as they care for others in their communities and they can choose how, when and how often they are able to help. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to helping people stay living in their homes and communities for as long as possible.
Call (218) 675-5435 for more information or just come to the Booya and learn more about Faith in Action programs and volunteer opportunities. Bring your friends, family and neighbors to the Fall Booya for Faith in Action.
