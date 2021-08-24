Due to active and increasing fire activity, extreme drought, limited resources, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closed Saturday.
The closure will be in place for seven days, and may be modified or extended as conditions allow.
This closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsite, canoe routes and Wilderness entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Superior National Forest staff has notified permit holders and outfitters and is cancelling permits through Friday. Permit holders will be fully reimbursed.
At this time, all overnight paddle, day use and motorized day use is cancelled. The Forest will reopen portions of the Wilderness and/or some uses when it is safe.
