“It’s so much fun”! “I got 10 answers!” “I love the questions.”

These are comments heard as teams vie for first place at the 11th annual Brain Buster Quiz Event.

The trivia contest, sponsored by the AAUW Brainerd Lakes Area Branch is set to go Jan. 18 with check-in starting at 1 p.m. and the quiz running from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

To participate in this lively FUNdraiser, emceed by Dan Hegstad, register your team at brainbustertrivia.org or call Julie at (218) 829-6388. You may have up to six members on your team.

If you don’t have a team but would like to participate, let Julie at (218) 829-6388 know and she’ll help get you on a team.

Intergenerational as well as costumed teams are highly encouraged.

All proceeds from the event are used for local student college scholarships.

