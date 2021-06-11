BRAINERD — One of America’s most famous and beloved comedies, Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” headlines a summer season of theatre produced by Brainerd Community Theatre.
The hilarity begins with performances June 22-24 and 29-July 1. All performances will be performed at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage on the south lawn of Central Lakes College campus.
Simon’s play is familiar, not only because of its place on the American stage, but also because of film and television versions that are a part of popular culture. Actors of stature — Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Tony Randall, Jack Klugmann — will forever be associated with the work.
The story of two mis-matched friends who become roommates when divorce makes them single men is iconic and the perfect situation for comedy. Oscar, the slovenly devil-may-care sports writer at first embraces his new flat-mate, thinking the arrangement will save him needed money and alleviate some of the loneliness of living solo. Felix, the newly-divorced news writer, brings not only his luggage but the baggage of several neuroses, fanatical cleanliness and a need for structure and order to the shared apartment. The collision of these two diametrically opposed lifestyles fuels the witty repartee that makes ‘The Odd Couple’ a standard of theatres everywhere.
Featured in the production are Marc Oliphant and Ben Gordon as the yin-yang pair of friends. Oliphant has been active in community theatre for many years in different capacities, both onstage and backstage.
The duo’s poker playing buddies are portrayed by a corps of theatre regulars. They are Connor Nichols, Mike Anderson, Jesse Brutscher and Eddie Binda.
Upstairs neighbors the Pigeon sisters are played by Jenny Kiffmeyer and Lisa LeBlanc.
Veteran stage director Beth Selinger directs the production. She has over 50 productions at various local community theatres on her resume.
Nancy Ryan is the production stage manager, George Marsolek is scenic designer and technical director, Dawn Krautbauer is costume designer, and sound and lighting support are provided by Curtis Jendro.
Tickets for the production are available only on the day of performances. Seating on the south lawn is limited to 400.
For more information on the production visit BCT’s website at www.clcperformingarts.com
