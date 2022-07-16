The 2022 Kiwanis Kids Triathlon, sponsored by Essentia Health, will be held Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Whipple Beach Park in Baxter.
This year marks the 15th annual Kids Triathlon hosted by the Brainerd Kiwanis Club.
The wide sand beach, protected swim area, and quiet, residential roads create a fun and safe venue for beginner and experienced youth triathletes. Registration will be limited to the first 350 registrants. The cost is $24.
Race Distances
Ages 5-9: Swim 25 yards, Bike 2 miles, Run 1 mile
Ages 10-14: Swim 50 yards, Bike 4 miles, Run 2 miles
Participants registered before Aug. 1 will be guaranteed their selected shirt and size. Registration will close at 10 a.m. on the day of the race. There will be no in-person race day sign up at the event. Registration is online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Baxter/KiwanisKidsTri
Schedule
• Packet pick-up will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the race at the race site.
• Race waves begin at 4 p.m.
• Awards begin after race completion around 6 p.m. The top three boys and girls in each age group, and participants who complete their fifth or tenth Kiwanis Kids Triathlon, will be recognized.
Kiwanis thanks principal sponsor, Essentia Health; and supporting sponsors Sourcewell, Deerwood Bank, The Brainerd Family YMCA, Lexington Manufacturing, CLA, GuidePoint Pharmacy, Holiday Inn Express–Three Bear Waterpark, Allegra Marketing Print Mail, and The TeeHive. The Kiwanis Kids Triathlon is part of a fun, family weekend in partnership with the Lakes Country Triathlon.
About the Kiwanis Club
Since 1954, the Kiwanis Club of Brainerd has been serving the community and helping kids. We sponsor local community events and support the Key Club at Brainerd High School and the Builder’s Club at Forestview Middle School. We are involved in many different fund-raising events to support kid-related projects in the Brainerd community.
